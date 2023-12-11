DK Metcalf’s crunch-time tantrum that led to his ejection against the 49ers apparently didn’t catch San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan by surprise.

While meeting with his 49ers one day before the NFC West rivalry game, Shanahan challenged his team to get under the skin of Metcalf, according to the San Francisco Chronicle’s Michael Silver. Shanahan predicted a Metcalf meltdown and showed San Francisco players video clips of the wideout’s past incidents.

“We will get ’14’ to lose his mind,” Shanahan told his players, per Silver. “Christmas present for whoever gets him.”

If Shanahan sticks to his word, that present is going to 49ers linebacker Fred Warner. Warner got Metcalf to lose his cool with 2:59 remaining in the Week 14 contest. It prompted benches to clear and led to the disqualification of Metcalf and defensive back Deommodore Lenoir, the latter punished for pushing Metcalf off Warner.

The 49ers claimed a 28-16 victory over the Seahawks, and San Francisco now holds the top spot in the NFC playoff picture.