Red Sox Rumors: Boston ‘Financially Aggressive’ For Yoshinobu Yamamoto

The Boston Red Sox need starting pitching and remain active in the market for the best available arm this winter.

In a new report from SNY’s Andy Martino, the insider named Boston, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets as teams that are “firmly in the hunt” for Japanese starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Though the Red Sox have not spent to any level of note so far, Martino believes that Boston is prepared to pay for the generational 25-year-old. After a meeting with New York owner Steve Cohen at his home in Connecticut, both teams are ready to spend.

“The Mets have not yet made an offer, but industry sources expect that the Mets and Red Sox will be financially aggressive,” Martino wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

While the Red Sox have added a handful of complimentary players to start the offseason, Boston still looks to make a splash with a legitimate ace to head the rotation.