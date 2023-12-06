Yoshinobu Yamamoto might be the “top priority” for the Boston Red Sox during Major League Baseball winter meetings. But that doesn’t mean other teams are going to halt their own pursuits for the Japanese ace.

The New York Yankees are expected to meet with Yamamoto on Monday, according to FOX Sports MLB insider Jon Morosi.

The development comes one day after Morosi reported Yamamoto is one of Boston’s top priorities at the MLB Winter Meetings.

Boston’s chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has confirmed the organization’s intent is to add starting pitching, and the right-handed Yamamoto is arguably the best arm on the open market.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal expects Yamamoto’s age (25), success in Japan and high-end potential will garner him a contract in excess of $200 million. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported last week the Red Sox are among the favorites to sign Yamamoto while listing the Yankees as a contender, as well.