The Boston Red Sox traded pitcher Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, receiving infielder Vaughn Grissom in return to fill one of the biggest holes on their roster.

It was a “tough” decision, according to chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, but that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t make it again.

In fact, he’s actively looking to make moves of a similar nature.

“I will not stop looking at opportunities to upgrade,” Breslow said Saturday, as shared by the “Baseball Isn’t Boring” podcast. “… We feel comfortable with the team, but we also recognize that there should be opportunities to upgrade and we’re not going to stop until we walk down every path.”

Major League Baseball is in the middle of its free-agency period, so the Red Sox will have plenty of opportunity to add talent. They aren’t hamstringing themselves by looking exclusively at players on the open market, however.

Boston’s decision to add Grissom created a wealth of depth up the middle, with players on the big-league roster and in the minor leagues all having a viable case to contribute as soon as this season.

It just might not be at Fenway Park.

“You try to make all of these decisions in isolation. This needed to make sense on its face, I’ve yet to meet the team that has too many middle-of-the-infield, strong offensive players. That’s a problem we would welcome, but certainly to acquire young, controllable starting pitching we have to make difficult decisions and decisions that hurt.”

The Red Sox certainly have been bold in the days following Christmas, and it seems like that’s the way Breslow likes doing business. Boston will make additions, we’ll just have to wait and see the manner in which they come.