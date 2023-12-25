This year, Christmas and football once again intertwine to create a memorable holiday season.

With plenty of games across Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, NFL Network and CBS host Kyle Brandt saw the perfect chance to promote the game by reinvigorating a classic film of the season.

In reference to the 1989 holiday movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” Brandt recreated the famous scene of Clark Griswold ranting to his family about his boss cutting annual bonuses for his employees. Only in this reimagined take, Brandt passionately delivers his own fiery monologue about a crowded NFL playoff picture.

You can watch Brandt’s performance here.

It's Christmas time which means the playoffs are coming 🎄👀



And this year, @KyleBrandt LOSES IT on the bubble teams 😅 pic.twitter.com/G1i9rb9aaZ — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 24, 2023

The Week 16 games will have a heavy impact on the NFL’s future, from determining playoff spots to the 2024 draft order.

The NFL features three games on Dec. 25 after the New England Patriots take on the Denver Broncos on Dec. 24 with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET.