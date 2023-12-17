Matt Patricia flamed out with the Patriots, but he appears to be thriving with the Eagles.

Patricia left New England after the 2022 season, which saw the Mac Jones-led offense completely crater under the direction of the former Detroit Lions head coach. The 49-year-old eventually found a new home in Philadelphia, where he was hired as a senior defensive assistant.

Patricia’s slate of responsibilities now includes calling the plays for the Eagles defense, as NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Sunday reported the Bill Belichick disciple is taking over for defensive coordinator Sean Desai. Patricia reportedly will be on the sideline for Monday night’s road game against the Seattle Seahawks, while Desai is set to move to the coaching booth.

Philadelphia’s coaching structure change came after the reigning NFC champions allowed 33 points or more in three straight games. Two of those contests were blowout losses to the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys, arguably the Eagles’ biggest competition in the conference.

Patricia also might face added pressure to call a great game in primetime. Jalen Hurts on Sunday was downgraded to questionable due to an illness, and if Marcus Mariota ends up starting against the Seahawks, the defense likely will need to kick things up a notch.

