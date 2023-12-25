It would’ve been easy for the beleaguered and banged-up Patriots to mail it in after flying across the country to play on Christmas Eve. And it would’ve been easier for them to fold after blowing a 16-point fourth-quarter lead.

Instead, New England left Denver with a dramatic 26-23 Sunday night win over the Broncos, who might’ve watched their playoff hopes go up in smoke.

The Patriots got off to a sluggish start and trailed 7-3 at halftime. But Bill Belichick’s team scored 20 unanswered points in the third quarter, including returning a fumbled kickoff return for a touchdown.

It looked like New England was going into cruise control, but the Broncos rattled off 16 straight points to make it a 23-23 game late in the fourth quarter. All momentum was on Denver’s side.

Then, on a night that saw him miss a field goal and an extra point attempt, rookie kicker Chad Ryland nailed a 56-yard kick with two seconds left on the clock. The Broncos’ last-ditch razzle-dazzle Hail Mary fell incomplete.

Bailey Zappe started his fourth consecutive game and completed 25 of 33 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns to go along with zero interceptions. His third-quarter TD pass to Mike Gesicki gave New England a two-score lead that felt like much more with the way the Patriots defense was playing.

Ezekiel Elliott paced the running attack with 12 carries for 27 yards while adding a touchdown reception. Rookie Demario Douglas led the Patriots with five catches for 74 yards.

On the other side, Russell Wilson completed 25 of 37 passes for 237 yards and two scores. Javonte Williams ran for a touchdown while Brandon Johnson caught three balls for 47 yards and a TD.

The Patriots improved to 4-11 with the victory while the Broncos dropped to 7-8 with the loss. New England will visit the Buffalo Bills next Sunday.

Here are three studs and three duds from a surprising night at Empower Field:

STUDS

DT Christian Barmore

The 2021 second-round pick has established himself as one of the best defensive tackles in football, and he played like it Sunday night. Barmore finished with eight tackles and four quarterback hits, including three sacks, and applied pressure on Wilson throughout the game. The Alabama product also forced a fumble and continued his recent stretch of strong play against the run.

LB Mack Wilson

He’s been absolutely dynamite in the second half of the season. Wilson kept it up Sunday night, finishing with two tackles, one sack and one forced fumble. The fifth-year pro also nearly picked off Wilson in the end zone. You could make a strong case the Patriots should prioritize re-signing Wilson this offseason over Josh Uche, which is not something we expected to say in 2023.

@MackWilSr been in his edge rusher bag for some time now!! Check the tape — JP5 (@JabrillPeppers) December 25, 2023

WR Demario Douglas

Yes, he had a bad drop, but that doesn’t erase what was one of the best games of Douglas’ young career. The sixth-round rookie finished 10 yards shy of his season high and was the most dangerous weapon in New England’s passing attack. In addition to showcasing his speed and playmaking ability, Douglas proved he’s willing to take big hits over the middle. That’s a prerequisite for slot receivers in a Patriots offense.

Honorable mentions: Bailey Zappe, Anfernee Jennings, Jahlani Tavai, Josh Uche, Pharaoh Brown

DUDS

Offensive line

It wasn’t a terrible performance, but it also wasn’t good. The Patriots only averaged 2.8 yards on the ground and largely ditched the running game in favor of screens and other quick-hitters. Zappe also was sacked twice as Vederian Lowe, Atonio Mafi and Sidy Sow all had issues. With all that said, it’s hard to give this group too much grief given all the injuries it’s dealing with.

Special teams

Take your pick: allowing Marvin Mims to return a punt 52 yards, Ryland missing a field goal attempt and an extra point try, or an ill-timed illegal formation penalty? This group once again put on a miserable performance that only was salvaged by Ryland’s game-winner.

LG James Ferentz

We didn’t lump the veteran in with the rest of the line because he didn’t play much and was replaced by Atonio Mafi after the second series. But that was more than enough time for Ferentz to deliver this lowlight, which occurred on the second play of the game:

Honorable mentions: Vederian Lowe, punt unit, Myles Bryant