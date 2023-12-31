Patriots Fans Love Matt Patricia’s Eagles Loss To Boost Draft Order

While Matt Patricia continues his coaching career with the Philadelphia Eagles, his work still finds a way to impact the New England Patriots.

Earlier in December, Patricia took over the defensive play calling for the Eagles. His group struggled in a big way on Sunday. Against the 4-11 Arizona Cardinals, the Eagles allowed a struggling offense to accumulate 32 first downs, a 50% conversion rate on third down and 449 total yards. The Cardinals scored 29 second-half points, including a go-ahead touchdown from James Conner to stun the Eagles.

Philadelphia suffered its own consequences in the 35-31 loss, falling to the No. 5 seed in the NFC as the San Francisco 49ers clinched the top seed.

The win for the Cardinals also had major implications for the Patriots. The Arizona win with New England’s 27-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills moved the Patriots back into the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft order.

With Patricia’s defense playing a big role in the pick improvement, several fans on social media jokingly showed their appreciation:

The Patriots enter the season finale with a 4-12 record before hosting the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.

