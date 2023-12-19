Patriots fans definitely have vivid memories of Matt Patricia’s time in New England.

When the former New England offensive play-caller and defensive coordinator made his debut on the sidelines calling the defensive plays for the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks, all eyes were on whether or not Patricia could get it done.

Patricia’s defense forced Seattle to punt on their first two possessions and fans gave their early take supporting the decision for Patricia to replace defensive coordinator Sean Desai on the sidelines.

However, with the game on the line, Seahawks backup quarterback Drew Lock drove the offense 92 yards, capped off by a touchdown pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the 20-17 comeback Seattle win.

According to fans on social media, it was business as usual with Patricia at the helm. Patricia was ceremoniously roasted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Matt Patricia calling the Eagles defense. pic.twitter.com/j7RQq1BtHW — Thomas Carrieri (@Thomas_Carrieri) December 19, 2023

Matt Patricia being called into Nick Sirianni’s office after one game as the Eagles DC pic.twitter.com/4nWYWUZyMQ — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 19, 2023

Not a Matt Patricia defense getting cooked with the game on the line pic.twitter.com/mAJ95TfWoz — Daniel 🎅🏻🎄 (@TheDTSB) December 19, 2023

Matt Patricia defense allowing the 92 yard TD drive in a minute to a journeyman QB pic.twitter.com/b7b3F40Qpm — Buck Swope (@ShotTakingTime) December 19, 2023

It's nice to see Matt Patricia ruin another team. https://t.co/GvN5z3bk2q — Boston Cream 🍩 (@itsbostoncream) December 19, 2023

If Matt Patricia were a cartoon character there would be green stink lines wafting off his defensive playbook — Motivational Pictures With Reality Deep Meaning (@doulbedoink) December 19, 2023

Matt Patricia went from hero to goat in 84 seconds.#Eagles — Marcus Hayes (@inkstainedretch) December 19, 2023

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Patricia would remain the defensive play-caller going forward regardless of the loss. Philadelphia has lost three straight and will face the New York Giants on Christmas Day.