The majority of the criticism following the 2022 Patriots season fell on the shoulders of then-offensive play-caller Matt Patricia due to the offense’s ineptitude.

After parting ways with New England, Patricia joined the Eagles staff as a senior defensive assistant. Philadelphia apparently has a lot of trust in Patricia when he was promoted to take over the play-calling duties from defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

Fans have flocked to social media early in the first quarter of the Eagles contest against the Seattle Seahawks to praise the switch.

Here are just some of the posts on X, formerly known as Twitter:

So far in the Monday night showdown, Patricia’s defense has forced punts on both of Seattle’s first two possessions. Maybe Patricia has found his calling again on defense.

Featured image via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images