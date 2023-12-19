The majority of the criticism following the 2022 Patriots season fell on the shoulders of then-offensive play-caller Matt Patricia due to the offense’s ineptitude.

After parting ways with New England, Patricia joined the Eagles staff as a senior defensive assistant. Philadelphia apparently has a lot of trust in Patricia when he was promoted to take over the play-calling duties from defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

Fans have flocked to social media early in the first quarter of the Eagles contest against the Seattle Seahawks to praise the switch.

Here are just some of the posts on X, formerly known as Twitter:

Enter Matt Patricia and all of a sudden the Eagles defense has made 2 stops (out of 3) on 3rd down#FlyEaglesFly — Phil Stiefel (@Beardaknowledge) December 19, 2023

Press coverage on 3rd down I may love Matt Patricia — NBA Slime (@TerryFranconia) December 19, 2023

OK Matt Patricia’s a genius#Eagles — Marcus Hayes (@inkstainedretch) December 19, 2023

Matt patricia got 2 punts in the first quarter of this game while Sean Desai forced 1 in 120 minutes of football I guess I ride with Patricia now — Marco (@marco_santos14) December 19, 2023

So far in the Monday night showdown, Patricia’s defense has forced punts on both of Seattle’s first two possessions. Maybe Patricia has found his calling again on defense.