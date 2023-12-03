FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots will dress three quarterbacks for Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bailey Zappe, Malik Cunningham and Mac Jones all are active for the Week 13 clash at Gillette Stadium. Zappe is expected to start for the first time this season, with the versatile Cunningham, who was elevated from the practice squad, possibly contributing as a change-of-pace option.

Jones will be a backup for the first time in his NFL career. The third-year pro lost his starting job this week after being benched in each of the last two games and four of the last eight.

Zappe and Cunningham were the only QBs on the field for early warmups Sunday morning. Jones remained in the locker room.

Story continues below advertisement

Here was the Patriots’ inactive list:

WR Demario Douglas

WR Kayshon Boutte

DE Deatrich Wise

CB Alex Austin

RB JaMycal Hasty

OT Vederian Lowe

Douglas (concussion) and Boutte (shoulder/illness) were ruled out Friday. Wise, a team captain, was added to the injury report Sunday morning with an illness. It’s the first game he’s missed since the 2021 season and just the fourth DNP of his career.

Keenan Allen, the Chargers’ leading receiver, is active after missing two practices this week with a quad injury. Allen leads the NFL in targets (129) and receptions (97) this season and ranks third in receiving yards (1,117).

Story continues below advertisement

our inactives for #LACvsNE



Isaiah Spiller

Ja'Sir Taylor

Zack Bailey

Nick Vannett

Simi Fehoko

Scott Matlock — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 3, 2023

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.