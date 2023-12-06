The Patriots must decide by Wednesday whether Riley Reiff will play again this season.

The veteran offensive lineman returned to practice three weeks ago, and New England’s window to activate him off injured reserve expires one day before its Thursday night matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Reiff, a career tackle who signed with the Patriots in March, initially injured his knee while playing right guard in the Patriots’ preseason finale. He appeared in one game in October before landing back on IR.

The 35-year-old missed one practice last week but otherwise has been a limited participant since his return Nov. 15.

It’s unclear where Reiff, who is on a one-year, $5 million contract, would fit into New England’s lineup if he is activated. Trent Brown and Mike Onwenu are the current starters at left and right tackle, respectively, with Conor McDermott backing up both. Rookie Sidy Sow has played well at right guard since becoming a full-time starter in Week 6.

The Patriots’ offensive line as a whole has been wracked by injuries this season. Brown, Sow and Reiff all appeared on Tuesday’s injury report as limited practice participants.

New England has five games remaining on its 2023 schedule. A loss Thursday would officially eliminate the 2-10 Patriots from playoff contention.