There is still much we don’t know about J.C. Jackson’s mysterious Week 15 absence.

But one thing we reportedly can rule out: Jackson’s no-show against the Chiefs being a result of discipline from the Patriots.

The veteran corner was active but didn’t play a single snap in New England’s home loss to Kansas City on Sunday. Jackson, who wasn’t spotted on the sideline, is dealing with a mental health-related issue, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss offered additional context during a Monday morning appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” program.

“Here’s what I know,” Reiss said. ” … His agent, Neil Schwartz, told Adam Schefter of ESPN that he’s dealing with mental health issues. You know, J.C. has talked about that on the record with Mark Daniels of MassLive, how the last couple years have not been easy for him from a mental health perspective. So, on this topic, the first thing I would say, is I do think empathy is important.

“Something obviously happened before the game, where the Patriots thought he was gonna be ready to go at 11:30 yesterday morning, because that’s the deadline that they have to declare their active and inactive players. And we don’t know exactly what happened. But … I think we can deduce that something happened with J.C. with (mental health) in line. I don’t think it was, like, a disciplinary-type thing, as much as a true mental health issue for J.C.”

Reiss added: “I was in the locker room after the game. And I talked to one veteran defender who has a lot of love for J.C. And the player was very concerned for J.C. … And when I said ‘very concerned’ — it’s sad. There’s sadness around it.”

Whether Jackson plays for the Patriots again this season remains to be seen. However, you easily could argue it would be best for him to sit out the remainder of the campaign.

Jackson has played very poorly since returning to New England in October, and he was benched for Week 10 after missing curfew. Furthermore, Sunday’s events indicate his head might not be in the right place.

“I’ve said all I can say about it,” Bill Belichick said Monday morning when asked whether Jackson could play this Sunday.

New England will finish its season with games against the Denver Broncos (road), Buffalo Bills (road) and New York Jets (home).