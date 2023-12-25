The New England Patriots gave the Broncos and their fans coal on Christmas Eve by defeating Denver in a heartbreaking, down-to-the-wire game.

Down 7-3 at the half, the Patriots sparked a third-quarter comeback by putting 20 points on the board to take the 23-7 lead entering the final quarter.

Denver did make a game out of it, scoring 16 points in the fourth quarter, but with 58 seconds left, Bailey Zappe drove the Patriots’ offense 43 yards down the field and rookie kicker Chad Ryland capped off the win with a 56-yard field goal.

“At the end of the game, great mental toughness from the whole football team,” center David Andrews told reporters after the win, per team-provided video. “Chad bouncing back. The offense, (DeVante Parker) making a huge play and then great situational football at the end and (Christian Barmore). Great night for B-More.”

Story continues below advertisement

Andrews noted he didn’t believe anything changed from the first half to the second despite the way the Patriots took over the game in the third quarter.

“There’s no magic plays. There’s no magic anything,” Andrews explained. “It comes down to 11 guys executing each play and you have to do that. I try and stress that to these young guys — when it matters most, you got to be at your best.”

The 31-year-old captain said it’s easy for the team to come to the field and give head coach Bill Belichick everything they have because he’s never quit.

“I mean one, he hasn’t. Trickle-down effect, he hasn’t (quit),” Andrews said. “As leaders, I don’t think we have. I don’t think personally, as a leader, you can ever lay down and quit. I can’t do that. I won’t do that. As long as I’m playing here for this organization.”

Story continues below advertisement

Andrews had a laugh when he couldn’t remember the Patriots had one turnover in the game — on the first play when Zappe was sacked and the ball came out with the Broncos recovering at New England’s six-yard line.

“Oh, the first play. That’s a tough way to start the game,” Andrews laughed. “It was so long ago, I forgot about it. But other than that, I thought (Zappe) played really great. Shows a lot of poise. A lot of moxie. Appreciate it.”

Zappe threw two touchdowns to Ezekiel Elliott and Mike Gesicki in the win, while connecting on 25 of 33 pass attempts for 256 yards.

The Patriots improved to 4-11 on the season with the win and dropped down to the No. 4 spot in the draft after beating the Broncos.