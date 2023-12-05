An overtime loss to the Bengals surely wasn’t the Jaguars’ greatest point of concern coming out of Monday night’s game at EverBank Stadium.

Trevor Lawrence appeared to sustain a lower leg injury with a little less than six minutes to play in the fourth quarter. Left tackle Walker Little stepped on Lawrence’s ankle as he was pass-blocking Trey Hendrickson, and the quarterback’s left leg proceeded to be tangled up as he fell to the turf.

Lawrence tried to get up and move on his own but took two hobbled steps before he fell to his knees, punched the playing surface and threw off his helmet. The third-year pro needed to be helped off the field and into the training room.

After the game, ESPN’s Adam Schefter provided an update on Lawrence’s status.

“Initial testing showed that Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence sprained his ankle, per source,” Schefter posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Lawrence is scheduled to undergo additional testing tonight and Tuesday to determine the extent of the injury and how much time he will miss.”

C.J. Beathard replaced Lawrence on Monday night and figures to be Jacksonville’s starter if the 2021 No. 1 overall pick misses time. The Jaguars still sit atop the AFC South standings despite the loss to the Bengals, but the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans both are only one game back of first place.

Unfortunately for Jacksonville, its next two games are against tough customers. Pederson’s side will spend Sunday in Cleveland, where the Browns boast arguably the NFL’s top defense. The Jags then will host the AFC’s current top seed, the Baltimore Ravens, in Week 15.