Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson could make his return to the field on Christmas Eve, which comes just in time for a matchup with the New England Patriots.

Jackson, who is coming off his second suspension of the season, has had a costly year.

The 35-year-old was suspended four games last month for repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules, bringing his total number of games missed this season to six. In all, Jackson has been ejected from two games this season, suspended for six and has forfeited roughly $928,000 in salary, and fines.

He might have a chance to put that all behind him against the Patriots, but a decision on his game status hasn’t been made yet.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton spoke to media Wednesday and said the team hadn’t made a decision on whether it would activate Jackson. P.J. Locke has played in all six games missed by Jackson and started in five. The 26-year-old has had an interception, three sacks and two forced fumbles in that stretch.

“It’s been four weeks,” Payton said, per AP. “… It’s still something that we’re kind of going through.”

The Broncos captain didn’t seem to be very receptive to his punishments, claiming he needed “clarity” from the NFL on how he’d be officiated.

“I was told that I’m responsible for the offensive guys’ protection,” Jackson said following a meeting with NFL commission Roger Goodell, per video shared by Troy Renck of Denver7. “I’m not really sure how I protect myself, make plays and protect them as well. I’m not really sure what I do moving forward as playing this game.”

Jackson can participate in team activities on a roster exemption until Monday. If the Broncos elevate him to the roster before Monday, however, they will have to release a player to make room on the roster. If he does play Sunday against the Patriots, the decision would be made on Saturday.