Matthew Poitras is a rising star for the Boston Bruins, but he also could get a chance to shine on the world stage.

The 19-year-old is eligible for the World Junior Championships, which begins Dec. 26 in Gothenburg, Sweden. The tournament runs through Jan. 5, so depending on how travel and how far Team Canada advances, Poitras could miss up to nine games.

“I haven’t talked with (Don Sweeney),” Montgomery told reporters, per team-provided video. “I think Hockey Canada’s reached out. But we’re not making a decision right now.”

Poitras is sitting out Friday’s game against the New York Islanders due to scheduled maintenance. The controlled schedule for the rookie would be a reason for the Bruins to not make Poitras available for Team Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bruins also are without Pavel Zacha and Charlie McAvoy after placing them on injured reserve Thursday, so Boston could use as much help as possible while they are out.

However, the center understands he must continue to improve to gain playing time in key situations, and a run in the world juniors could help give him confidence for the second half of the NHL season.

Team Canada’s roster is set with one spot available for either Poitras or Buffalo Sabres’ rookie Zach Benson. The team is expected to fly out to Sweden next week.