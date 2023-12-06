The Yankees have not given up their trade efforts for Juan Soto, according to multiple reports.

New York traded three pitching prospects to the Boston Red Sox for Alex Verdugo. It’s up in the air if Verdugo will be flipped for Soto, but the trade discussions between the San Diego Padres “intensified” Tuesday, according to YES Network’s Jack Cury.

Trade talks gained momentum due to the Yankees’ willingness to include Michael King in the deal, according to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman on Wednesday. King and prospect Drew Thorpe are the central players for the Padres in a potential Soto deal.

King is highly valued by the Yankees and multiple reports indicated he’s a big part of their 2024 plans, but New York is under pressure to succeed after its worst season in decades, so all efforts seemingly will be made to acquire Soto.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman on Wednesday morning reported the Yankees and Padres made “significant progress” on a Soto deal, but there is no update on if anything has been finalized.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Wednesday the team is open to playing Aaron Judge in center, which would allow New York to start Verdugo at his primary right field spot. And if New York acquires Soto, he’d finalize its outfield unit at left field.