PWHL Boston won its first game in franchise history Saturday when it defeated Montreal 3-2 in overtime.

Amanda Pelkey recorded the game-winner for Boston, which marked her first goal of the season and the third different scorer for Boston in the game.

PWHL Boston is back in action on Jan. 17 against PWHL Toronto Mattamy Athletic Center in Toronto.

