2024 NFL Draft QB Makes Athletic Highlight Play In College Football Playoff

In a competitive battle between the University of Michigan Wolverines and the Alabama Crimson Tide, one draft prospect athletically kept a key play alive in the first half.

Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy gave a pitch to running back Donovan Edwards. The quarterback then set up to catch a lateral back on a flea-flicker attempt. The pass from Edwards came back high, which was no problem for McCarthy, who leaped for a one-handed grab and tossed a completion downfield inside the Alabama 40-yard line.

McCarthy is among several talented quarterbacks set to enter the 2024 NFL Draft. His play for Michigan in the College Football Playoff could have a major impact on his draft stock.

Michigan leads Alabama 13-10 at halftime at the Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, Calif.

