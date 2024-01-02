2024 NFL Draft QB Makes Athletic Highlight Play In College Football Playoff

In a competitive battle between the University of Michigan Wolverines and the Alabama Crimson Tide, one draft prospect athletically kept a key play alive in the first half.
Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy gave a pitch to running back Donovan Edwards. The quarterback then set up to catch a lateral back on a flea-flicker attempt. The pass from Edwards came back high, which was no problem for McCarthy, who leaped for a one-handed grab and tossed a completion downfield inside the Alabama 40-yard line.
You can watch the highlight play here.
McCarthy is among several talented quarterbacks set to enter the 2024 NFL Draft. His play for Michigan in the College Football Playoff could have a major impact on his draft stock.
Michigan leads Alabama 13-10 at halftime at the Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, Calif.
Featured image via Kiyoshi Mio/USA TODAY Sports Images