Bill Belichick’s time with the Patriots is over, but that doesn’t mean he’s done patrolling a sideline at Gillette Stadium.

New England reportedly has parted ways with its legendary head coach after a remarkable 24-year marriage. Soon after the news broke Thursday, multiple reports indicates the Atlanta Falcons are an early frontrunner to pursue Belichick for their head coaching vacancy.

With the Falcons-Belichick rumors in mind, it’s worth noting Atlanta is scheduled to visit the Patriots in 2025. So, we could be in line for a repeat of 2021, when Tom Brady visited Gillette Stadium in his second season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In fact, the Patriots are scheduled to host multiple rumored Belichick suitors over the next two seasons.

2024: Los Angeles Chargers

2025: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, NFC East team (Dallas Cowboys?), AFC West team (Chargers or Oakland Raiders?)

The open-ended slots are determined by which teams in those divisions finish in the same spot in their respective standings as the Patriots finish in the AFC East order. So, if the Cowboys and Patriots both finish third in their divisions in 2024, Dallas would visit New England in 2025.

Belichick and Robert Kraft are scheduled to meet with reporters Thursday during a news conference at Gillette Stadium. It’s slated to start at noon ET.