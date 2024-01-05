Like so many others, Peter King believes Sunday will mark Bill Belichick’s final game as Patriots head coach.

During Friday’s episode of “Pro Football Talk” on NBC Sports, Mike Florio suggested Belichick’s exit might not be set in stone, as he believes New England’s brass could come to realize there’s not a better coaching option out there. King, however, is under the impression Belichick’s Patriots tenure is about to end.

“I think it’s still to be determined, but it will be an upset if Bill Belichick is still coaching the Patriots a week from (Friday),” King said. “At some point, you just have to say, ‘Honestly, time to move on.’ Tom Brady said it. He wasn’t getting the love from Belichick. I think Belichick felt it was time to move on. Now, four years post-Brady, they’re nine games under .500, have not won a playoff game. This will be the fourth straight year without a playoff win, have not developed a modern offense, have no quarterback of the future.”

King went on to point out how Robert Kraft is “sentimental” and might be open to the idea of Belichick finishing his coaching career in New England, as long as he gave up some of his responsibilities. But the longtime NFL reporter “doubts sincerely” that Belichick would relinquish power to stick with the Patriots.

“In my opinion, I think Robert Kraft wants a breath of fresh air,” King said. “I think Jonathan Kraft, his son, wants a breath of fresh air. So, I think the best thing for everyone concerned is to shake hands, issue a united front, have a lovely press conference next Thursday and Bill says ‘thank you’ to the Krafts. They hug, they part, the Krafts don’t hold him hostage, don’t try to get a two or a three for him. That’s beneath them, honestly. I don’t think they should trade him. I think they should say, ‘Hey, Bill. Thanks a million, but you’re free to go.’ “

Belichick reportedly will meet with the Krafts on Monday. That meeting might not produce a verdict on Belichick’s future, though, as the decision reportedly could take “weeks” to reach.