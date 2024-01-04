Matt Patricia was at the center of the dysfunction that destroyed the 2022 Patriots season before it even started.

And yet, Bill Belichick reportedly wanted him back.

Patricia, New England’s offensive play-caller in 2022, left to join the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive staff last offseason. His departure coincided with the arrival of Bill O’Brien as the Patriots’ next offensive coordinator.

The switch was forced on Belichick by franchise owner Robert Kraft, according to Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald.

“A year ago, such disaster caused Kraft to push for coaching changes, which led to the re-hiring of ex-Patriots assistant Bill O’Brien last January,” Callahan and Kyed wrote in a wide-ranging story. “Belichick, according to sources, preferred to keep Patricia and grow together. Instead, Belichick relented, and O’Brien returned as offensive coordinator.”

The Herald story offers extensive, sourced insights into how the Patriots offense got even worse under O’Brien.

These days, Patricia is serving as the Eagles’ defensive play-caller. His promotion hasn’t gone well for Philly, which lost two of its last three games with Patricia serving as defensive coordinator.

As for O’Brien, he reportedly is under contract beyond this season but his future in New England is unclear. Offensive line coach Adrian Klemm, however, reportedly won’t be back.

New England will close its season Sunday afternoon in a home matchup with the New York Jets.