Kendrick Bourne had a rollercoaster three-year tenure with the New England Patriots.

But could Bourne, who’s set to hit the open market in March, return to New England in hopes he’ll reach the top again? The Patriots reportedly would be interested.

The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan reported Tuesday the Patriots have spoke with the 28-year-old wideout.

“The team has already been in contact with Kendrick Bourne, I can tell you that,” Callahan said during his “Pats Interference” podcast published Tuesday.

Callahan admitted he didn’t know the likelihood of Bourne remaining with the organization. Bourne agreed to a three-year, $15 million deal during New England’s 2021 offseason spending spree.

It’ll be interesting to see the financial pact Bourne receives given that he tore his ACL in October.

Bourne was productive when he played, and when he was factored into the Patriots offense. He caught 37 passes for 406 yards and four touchdowns in Bill O’Brien’s offense in 2023 (eight games) after setting career highs in receptions (55) and yards (800) in Josh McDaniels’ offense in 2021. Bourne, however, was phased out of Matt Patricia’s offense in 2022 as evidenced by his 35 receptions in 16 games (two starts).

Bourne sounded like a player who wanted to return to New England, but that was also before the organization parted ways with head coach Bill Belichick. After Belichick departed the Patriots, Bourne then indicated he would be interested in teaming up with the future Hall of Famer.