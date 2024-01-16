Troy Aikman didn’t think it was wise for the Philadelphia Eagles to elevate Matt Patricia to its defensive play-caller midway through the 2023 season. And the ESPN broadcaster made that rather clear Monday night as Patricia’s defense failed to slow down Baker Mayfield’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense.

Aikman criticized the mid-December decision by head coach Nick Sirianni and called it a “panic move.”

“I thought it was an overreaction after a couple of losses, and it has not improved at all,” Aikman said on the primetime broadcast.

Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck spent much of the night bashing the Eagles, who suffered a 32-9 season-ending loss. Aikman said he felt the body language of players indicated the team didn’t want to be there.

Mayfield threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns against the Eagles, who failed to tackle in space all night.

Aikman wasn’t the only one who took a flamethrower to Patricia and the coaching staff, however. Countless NFL fans blasted Patricia on social media both during and after Philadelphia’s playoff exit.