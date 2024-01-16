Troy Aikman didn’t think it was wise for the Philadelphia Eagles to elevate Matt Patricia to its defensive play-caller midway through the 2023 season. And the ESPN broadcaster made that rather clear Monday night as Patricia’s defense failed to slow down Baker Mayfield’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense.

Aikman criticized the mid-December decision by head coach Nick Sirianni and called it a “panic move.”

“I thought it was an overreaction after a couple of losses, and it has not improved at all,” Aikman said on the primetime broadcast.

Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck spent much of the night bashing the Eagles, who suffered a 32-9 season-ending loss. Aikman said he felt the body language of players indicated the team didn’t want to be there.

Story continues below advertisement

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Tue 1/16, 5:18pm
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
+225
Sun 1/21, 3:00 PM
DET -6.5 O/U 48.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
Detroit Lions
DET
-278

Mayfield threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns against the Eagles, who failed to tackle in space all night.

Aikman wasn’t the only one who took a flamethrower to Patricia and the coaching staff, however. Countless NFL fans blasted Patricia on social media both during and after Philadelphia’s playoff exit.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

More NFL:

Patriots Rumors: New England ‘In Contact’ With This Impending Free Agent

About the Author

Sean T. McGuire

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

One half of the NESN.com media boys. Bill Belichick once told me I asked a "Good question," and I think he meant it. Then again, a social media stranger once hated me for trashing Tua Tagovailoa.

More From Sean

In This Article

Featured image via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images