BOSTON — The Bruins are looking to win the NHL’s Atlantic Division for the second consecutive year, and a quirk in their 2023-24 schedule might help them do that.

In fact, they could run away with the division far earlier than anyone imagined.

The B’s are in the midst of a stretch that will see them play 12-of-14 games at TD Garden. It’s been kind to them so far, as things started with a victory on Jan. 15 against the New Jersey Devils, kicking off a four-game winning streak that will lead Boston into Wednesday night’s matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes.

There’s nothing to complain about thus far, as it’s produced nothing but wins, but not everyone is a fan of the prolonged stretch of home games.

“I’ve got to be honest, I didn’t like the schedule when I saw it,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said Tuesday. “We tried to swap games out to not have so many. That’s a big number, but the All-Star break helps dramatically, and we try to go game by game. We haven’t talked about the number of home games once. You guys talk about, but I hope it doesn’t filter into our dressing room.”

The monotony will be broken up soon enough, as the Bruins will head out for a short two-game road trip following Wednesday’s contest that will see them visit the Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers. It’s right back to Boston after that two-game-in-three-day stretch, however, which some are happy about.

“If the guys didn’t know, the girlfriends certainly do. I can tell you that,” Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm joked, speaking with reporters Tuesday. ” No, we’re aware. I don’t think we look that far ahead. I think we look at it one game at a time.

“It’ll obviously be nice to spend time home with friends and family, and playing in front of the best fans in the world is always a pleasure for us. If we could play at home every game of the year we would.”

In their return, the Bruins will play an absurd seven straight games at TD Garden, which includes a divisional matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Boston already has a seven-point lead in the division, which could jump mightily as other teams in the division pick each other off.

The Bruins are in a nice spot, and by mid-February, we could see them at the top of the league standings.