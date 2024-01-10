Ex-Red Sox Pitcher DFA’d, Claimed Off Waivers By Mariners

Mauricio Llovera’s tenure with the Boston Red Sox has come to an end.

It was one hell of a ride.

The Mariners claimed the 27-year-old off waivers Wednesday, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. It was a short stint in Boston for Llovera, who was acquired from the San Francisco Giants prior to the Major League Baseball trade deadline, but designated for assignment last week to make room for Lucas Giolito.

It isn’t the first time these teams have done business together this offseason, with the Red Sox acquiring Isaiah Campbell from Seattle in exchange for infielder Luis Urías in November. The Mariners also claimed Kaleb Ort off waivers from the Red Sox, though they DFA’d him later on.

Story continues below advertisement

Llovera was given a chance in the big league bullpen down the stretch, making 25 appearances after being acquired. In 29 2/3 innings with the Red Sox, he posted a 5.46 ERA and recorded 24 strikeouts.

The Red Sox, barring any trades, will enter 2024 with Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin, John Schreiber and Brennan Bernardino locked into spots in their bullpen. Tanner Houck, Garrett Whitlock, Josh Winckowski, Campbell, Cooper Criswell, Zack Kelly, Bryan Mata and others will fight for spots of their own, though Houck, Whitlock and Winckowski will also be competing for spots in the starting rotation.