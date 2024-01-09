Derrick Henry wasn’t the only NFL player surprised by Mike Vrabel’s abrupt exit from Tennessee.

Jamie Collins, the retired former New England Patriots linebacker, reacted similarly to the Titans’ decision to fire Vrabel after six seasons as their head coach.

“Whaaaaaaa.?!” Collins wrote Tuesday on the X platform. “He’ll land on his feet real quick.”

Could Vrabel now return to the Patriots, as Collins did several times during his playing career?

It was unclear as of Tuesday afternoon whether New England will even have an opening, as the status of head coach Bill Belichick remained unresolved. Belichick reportedly met with team owner Robert Kraft on Monday and planned to do so at least once more before the team made its final decision on his future.

But Vrabel, who won three Super Bowls as a Patriots player in the early 2000s, has been rumored as a potential New England target for months. The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin reported in November that his sources believed the Patriots Hall of Famer was “the Krafts’ ‘home run’ choice to succeed Belichick.” Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz on Monday reported Vrabel would be interested in replacing Belichick.

Vrabel was the NFL’s Coach of the Year in 2021 but was coming off back-to-back losing seasons in Tennessee. The Titans went 6-11 this season and haven’t won a playoff game since 2019.

The Patriots finished this season 4-13, putting Belichick’s job in jeopardy.

Vrabel surely will have other options, as well. The Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons all are in the market for new head coaches.