The Tennessee Titans are moving on from head coach Mike Vrabel.

The organization on Tuesday afternoon announced it had “part(ed) ways” with the veteran head coach.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the Titans “fired” Vrabel before NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport confirmed Vrabel will not return in 2024.

“Earlier (Tuesday), I spoke with Mike Vrabel and told him about my decision to make a change at head coach,” Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk wrote in a statement. “I appreciate Mike’s contributions to the Tennessee Titans both on and off the field. We wish Mike, Jen, and the Vrabel family nothing but the best in the future.”

Vrabel arrived in Tennessee prior to the 2018 campaign. He went 54-45 during his six seasons at the helm, though the Titans failed to miss the postseason in each of the last two.

Vrabel was named the NFL Coach of the Year in 2021 after leading the 12-5 Titans to an AFC South crown. Tennessee lost its playoff opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Vrabel’s departure in Tennessee comes as speculation swirls regarding Bill Belichick’s future with the New England Patriots.

The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin reported in November that Vrabel was viewed as the “home run choice” for Patriots owner Robert Kraft. It was reported Monday that Vrabel would be interested in New England if he did not return to Tennessee and Belichick landed elsewhere.

Featured image via Denny Simmons/The Tennessean via USA TODAY Network