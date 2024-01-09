Titans Star ‘Shocked’ After Tennessee Fires Coach Mike Vrabel

The decision to part ways with Mike Vrabel surprised many outside the Tennessee Titans organization. But it seems those inside the building were caught off guard, as well.

Longtime Titans running back Derrick Henry was among those stunned by the decision Tuesday.

“Wow. Wow. I’m shocked,” Henry told The Athletic’s NFL insider Dianna Russini on Tuesday afternoon. “Coach Vrabel is a leader of men. He is a great coach and teacher. I know he will get another opportunity right away. I look forward to it.”

The organization reportedly fired Vrabel as opposed to trading him because it figured it would be too complicated and take too long.

Named the NFL Coach of the Year in 2021, Vrabel spent the last six seasons in Tennessee and led the franchise to a winning record in four of those campaigns. Vrabel and the Titans did, however, miss the NFL playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

Vrabel immediately became one of the top coaches available on the open market. The Patriots Hall of Famer has been involved in New England-related speculation given the uncertainty of Bill Belichick’s own future.

Henry, who is set to hit the open market himself this offseason, doesn’t think Vrabel will be unemployed for long — and he’s probably right.