Bill Belichick most likely will have to stay patient as he waits for his next NFL coaching opportunity.

Belichick was expected to be highly sought after once he severed ties with the New England Patriots earlier this month. But as it turned out, the future Pro Football Hall of Famer might have only garnered real interest from one team that entered the offseason with a head coaching vacancy. And the Atlanta Falcons, who interviewed Belichick twice, ultimately tapped Raheem Morris to replace Arthur Smith.

As such, Belichick might have to wait until the 2025 coaching cycle for his next gig on the sideline. In a Pro Football Talk column published Sunday morning, Mike Florio highlighted seven organizations — the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers — as “teams to watch” in the Belichick market next year. And one of those clubs might already be high on Belichick’s wish list.

“I added the Giants because it’s been long believed he would love to go back to the place where he won a pair of Super Bowls as defensive coordinator, and because the team took a nosedive in 2023 after a playoff berth in 2022,” Florio wrote.

It’s far too early to speculate where Belichick might coach in 2025, as so much can change and unfold over a calendar year. That said, it would be rather fitting if Belichick broke the NFL’s all-time coaching wins record in the place where he made a name for himself back in the 1980s.

In the meantime, Belichick might look for a temporary gig amid his coaching sabbatical. And such a role could keep the 71-year-old at the forefront of the football world.