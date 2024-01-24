While the Celtics traveled to Miami on Tuesday, the Heat pulled off a trade that some think should frighten Boston.

The Heat acquired former Celtics guard Terry Rozier in a deal with the Hornets that sent the aging Kyle Lowry and a future first-round pick to Charlotte.

Rozier will now try to mesh mid-season with a team that has played in three out of the last four Eastern Conference finals, and Celtics star Jaylen Brown believes the 29-year-old sparkplug will have little to no trouble making the transition.

“I think it makes sense,” Brown told reporters Wednesday ahead of Boston’s matchup with the Heat on Thursday, per MassLive’s Brian Robb. “I think Terry is already a native of Miami so I think it definitely made sense. So I’m happy for him, it kind of fits him where their culture represents.”

Story continues below advertisement

Brown certainly understands what Rozier can provide the Heat. The two spent three seasons together with the Celtics before Rozier was dealt in a sign-and-trade to the Hornets for Kemba Walker in July of 2019.

Now in his ninth NBA season, Rozier is having the best year of his career. He’s averaging a career-high 23.2 points and 6.6 assists while also chipping in 3.9 rebounds per game. His 45.9% shooting from the floor is the best mark of his career, too.

Rozier’s production will likely dip some as he goes from a league bottom dweller in the Hornets to playing alongside Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. But that doesn’t mean his impact will lessen.

“I think they get better for sure,” Brown said. “Terry’s athleticism, playoff experience, all that type of stuff, I think he’ll fit right in. Tough, competitor, physical, that type of mindset, playoff experience, I think he goes along with all of that.”

Story continues below advertisement

Rozier hasn’t played in the postseason since leaving Boston, but should get that opportunity again with the Heat, who currently sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with a 24-19 record.

But if Rozier makes the difference that everyone thinks he will, the Heat surely could improve their standing over the second half of the season and be an even more legitimate threat in the East.

“A guy that has done a lot in this league and can score from all three levels and defensively he competes,” Derrick White told reporters, per Robb. “So he’s a really good player and he’ll make them a good team.”

Rozier will make his Heat debut Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies before taking on his former team with Boston and Miami squaring off from the Kaseya Center on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET.