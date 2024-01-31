Dallas Cowboys fans have seen disappointing playoff exits from their team for the past three years.

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones outlined what the future of the franchise looks like on Tuesday.

After being critical regarding Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy’s play calling in the season and the blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers in the postseason, Jones said the team would be “all-in” for 2024.

“I would anticipate, with looking ahead at our key contracts that we’d like to address, we will be all in,” Jones told reporters, per the team. “I would anticipate we will be all in at the end of this year. So, when you say is there any thought … we will push the hell out of it.

“It will be going all in on different people than you’ve done in the past. We will be going all in. We’ve seen some things out of some of the players that we want to be all in on. Yes, I would say that you will see us this coming year not build for the future. It’s the best way I’ve ever said. And that ought to answer a lot of questions.”

The one question Jones didn’t particularly want to answer was whether or not quarterback Dak Prescott’s contract would be restructured with an extension. The Cowboys’ 2016 draft pick is entering the final year of his contract.

“Dak has done nothing to change my mind about any promise for the future. I don’t even want to answer that question,” Jones said. “I would let everybody say you can just assume that (Dak will be extended). You can just assume that right there. What I’m really saying is I’m not going to be discussing any part of it because it looks like that’s an issue when it’s not. It’s the entire thing and the balancing of the entire thing.”

Cowboys fans have been very vocal about the team’s inability to find success in the playoffs after posting three straight 12-5 seasons, and Jones did not discount their sentiments.

“Until we do something about it, which is to have another great year and have success in the playoffs, that’s gonna be there,” Jones said. “There’s no way they’re going to explicitly trust you until you get it done. Until we compete at that level and we get the job done, there’s gonna be doubt, and rightfully so.”

Dallas has not won a Super Bowl since Troy Aikman was the quarterback in the 90s. The Hall of Fame signal-caller led the Cowboys to three titles, including a pair back-to-back, in 1992, 1993 and 1995.