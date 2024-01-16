Mike Tomlin Storms Out Of Presser After Question About Future

Mike Tomlin was in no mood to talk about his future in Pittsburgh following the Steelers’ season-ending loss Monday night.

Tomlin met with the media after his team suffered a 31-17 loss to the second-seeded Buffalo Bills in an AFC Wild Card matchup at Highmark Stadium. As the press conference was winding down, a reporter started a question by noting the longtime Steelers head coach only has one year left on his current contract.

But before the reporter could even finish the inquiry, a clearly irked Tomlin left the podium and walked out of the media room.

“Mike, you have a year left on your contract…”



Mike Tomlin: 💨 ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/ouAncRXTzy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2024

The 2023 season marked Tomlin’s 17th at the helm in Pittsburgh, where he’s guided 11 playoff runs and never coached a team that finished below .500. That said, the Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since the 2016 season and posted a combined mediocre record of 28-22 across the last three campaigns. It wouldn’t be totally surprising if Tomlin and the Rooney family decided this offseason that it was time to go their separate ways.

Story continues below advertisement

And if Tomlin ends up breaking free from Pittsburgh, he likely would become one of the most coveted coaches on the market.