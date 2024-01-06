There could be more head coach openings after Week 18, and it’s possible Mike Vrabel could be an option for the New England Patriots.

Robert Kraft reportedly views the Tennessee Titans head coach as a “home-run” hire, and his name has become more popular as the owner’s view of Jerod Mayo as a Bill Belichick successor reportedly has waned; the linebackers coach pushed back on the report that he has rubbed people the “wrong way,” and players have high praise of Mayo’s potential as a head coach.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Saturday provided a primer on teams that could be looking for a new head coach next season, and the Titans situation was up in the air heading into this Sunday’s regular-season finale.

“Despite speculation that the Titans are not expected to undergo significant change this offseason, there are expected to be organizational meetings between coach Mike Vrabel and the team’s decision-makers to determine whether any notable changes will be made,” league sources told Schefter.

“There are people around the league who think that either Vrabel would be open to be moved to another team or that the Titans would be open to moving him — maybe both.

“Vrabel publicly has said he wants to remain in Tennessee, but others have wondered how content he is.

“Until there is further word that there will not be change, it is possible that there might be some with the Titans organization. Meetings that likely will happen this week will help determine the direction that Vrabel and the Titans go, but the situation in Tennessee currently is not settled, according to sources.”

This season only was the second time in Vrabel’s Titans tenure he missed the postseason after three straight appearances. It also was the first time his team finished under .500, but first-year general manager Ran Carthon could seek change.

The Patriots will be seen as the favorite to be Vrabel’s next team, but multiple reports continue to put cold water on the idea the former New England linebacker will leave Tennessee after this season.

However, it’s a situation New England fans will monitor, especially if Belichick leaves the Patriots.