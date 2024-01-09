MLB Rumors: Red Sox ‘Very Much In Play’ For Japanese Pitcher

Shota Imanaga saw a pair of countrymen land big deals during the Major League Baseball free agency, and now Imanaga appears to be the latest Japanese import nearing an agreement.

The Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox are seen as “very much in play” for the left-hander, as reported Tuesday by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. The San Francisco Giants are another possible team among the five suitors, per Heyman.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand on Monday tabbed the Giants, Red Sox, Cubs and Angels as “finalists,” but indicated San Francisco could become the “favorite.” In the same report, Feinsand noted Imanaga likely will sign with a team before his posting period expires on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET.

Imanaga, who is viewed as a mid-rotation starter, has been linked to the Red Sox throughout the offseason.

Story continues below advertisement

The 30-year-old Imanaga, who competed in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball from 2016-23, is 64-50 with a 3.18 ERA in 165 career games. He posted a 2.66 ERA in 24 starts last season and also won the World Baseball Classic with Team Japan.