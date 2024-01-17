At this point, we still aren’t sure whether Bill O’Brien has a future in New England.

Following Bill Belichick’s departure from the Patriots, at least one report indicated that O’Brien would stay on as offensive coordinator under new head coach Jerod Mayo. But Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi painted a different picture in a story published Tuesday evening.

“The sense I get about the offensive coordinator spot is that a new voice will be running the show,” Giardi wrote. “Bill O’Brien has a year remaining on his deal (Greg Bedard hears two years) and has enjoyed being back home, but he is considered a Belichick loyalist and may want to move on with the man who — in part — helped bring him back, or at least green-lit the return (in 2023).

“Plus, despite not answering my question about his desire to be a head coach again, those who know him well believe that remains the aim for O’Brien.”

Story continues below advertisement

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Wed 1/17, 12:12pm
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
+123
Sun 1/21, 6:30 PM
BUF -2.5 O/U 46
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
Buffalo Bills
BUF
-146

Giardi’s reporting is notable for a couple of reasons.

First of all, it suggests the Patriots could have a new offensive coordinator in 2024. That could open the door for a reunion with Josh McDaniels, who spent significant time around the team over the last few weeks.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

Second of all, the reporting indicates that O’Brien still has a solid relationship with Belichick despite reportedly feuding with the legendary head coach multiple times this season.

The Patriots will hold a news conference at noon ET on Wednesday to introduce Mayo as their new head coach. Perhaps Mayo and/or Robert Kraft, both of whom will take questions, will offer additional insight into the futures of O’Brien and other staffers.

Story continues below advertisement

More Football:

Jerod Mayo Intro Live Stream: Watch Patriots Press Conference Online

About the Author

Dakota Randall

New England Patriots Beat Reporter for NESN.com.

Plymouth State/Boston University product from Wolfeboro, NH, who now is based in Rhode Island. Have worked at NESN since 2016, covering the Patriots since 2021. Might chat your ear off about Disney World, Halo 2, and Lord of the Rings.

More From Dakota

In This Article

Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images