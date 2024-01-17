At this point, we still aren’t sure whether Bill O’Brien has a future in New England.

Following Bill Belichick’s departure from the Patriots, at least one report indicated that O’Brien would stay on as offensive coordinator under new head coach Jerod Mayo. But Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi painted a different picture in a story published Tuesday evening.

“The sense I get about the offensive coordinator spot is that a new voice will be running the show,” Giardi wrote. “Bill O’Brien has a year remaining on his deal (Greg Bedard hears two years) and has enjoyed being back home, but he is considered a Belichick loyalist and may want to move on with the man who — in part — helped bring him back, or at least green-lit the return (in 2023).

“Plus, despite not answering my question about his desire to be a head coach again, those who know him well believe that remains the aim for O’Brien.”

Giardi’s reporting is notable for a couple of reasons.

First of all, it suggests the Patriots could have a new offensive coordinator in 2024. That could open the door for a reunion with Josh McDaniels, who spent significant time around the team over the last few weeks.

Second of all, the reporting indicates that O’Brien still has a solid relationship with Belichick despite reportedly feuding with the legendary head coach multiple times this season.

The Patriots will hold a news conference at noon ET on Wednesday to introduce Mayo as their new head coach. Perhaps Mayo and/or Robert Kraft, both of whom will take questions, will offer additional insight into the futures of O’Brien and other staffers.