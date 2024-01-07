It probably is time to take the Bill Belichick-Panthers rumors more seriously.

Multiple reports earlier in the season indicated Carolina, which fired head coach Frank Reich in November, could pursue Belichick if he leaves the New England Patriots this offseason. But subsequent reporting connecting the Panthers to more offensive-minded candidates cast doubt on the possibility of Belichick going to Carolina. So, too, did the notion the 71-year-old wouldn’t want to join a rebuilding franchise.

However, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Sunday not only reported the Panthers could pursue Belichick this offseason, but also claimed Carolina showed interest in the legendary coach last winter.

“The Commanders are not likely to pursue Belichick if they move on from head coach Ron Rivera, and the Chargers and Raiders are considered less likely options,” Rapoport wrote. “The Panthers, however, had some interest during their head-coaching search when they eventually hired Frank Reich, sources say, and they might inquire again. There is also the possibility that a team with a head-coaching position not yet open could have interest in Belichick.”

As far as we know, that’s the only report suggesting teams considered pursuing Belichick last offseason. The Patriots never gave any indication his job was in jeopardy after the conclusion of the 2022 campaign.

The Patriots will host the New York Jets on Sunday in what could be Belichick’s final game for New England. A period of immense speculation surely will follow.