There is a lot of uncertainty regarding Bill Belichick’s future, and if Robert Kraft does decide to move the Patriots in a different direction, he will need to hire a new general manager.

But Nick Caserio’s name would have to be dropped from that potential list.

The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin in November reported Caserio and Mike Vrabel would be New England’s “home run hires” if it moved on from Belichick. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport last weekend reported Caserio is not expected to leave the Houston Texans for the franchise that employed him from 2001 to 2020. It was a report the Texans GM all but confirmed on Houston radio Tuesday.

“I’m going to try and hold my tongue here a little. But I would just say, this time of year, there’s a lot of things that are said and anybody who makes a jackass statement that they either know me, or trust me, you can rely on this information honestly is totally off base,” Caserio said on SportsRadio 610. “I would say I am grateful for the opportunity I have here. Respectfully, I know there are reporters who think they have all the information.

“This becomes silly season. It happens every year, during the January-February cycle when you have coaching changes, whether it’s around the draft. Those that really know me, know how I operate and what I’m about — other than SportsRadio 610 — I’m not really a big media person. I keep to myself. I just try to show up, do my job, try to support the people that I’m with on a day-to-day basis. I focus on the things I can control and not worry about some offhanded statements made out of left field that quite frankly have zero validity. I’m excited about the opportunity I’ve been presented here in Houston. I’m excited about where our team is, understanding there’s plenty of work in front of us. … Whoever these reporters are that make these ridiculous statements, maybe you want to talk to me about it first before you put some information out there that actually has zero basis.”

Caserio was the architect of the young Texans corps that won the AFC South for the first time since the 2019 season. There isn’t a strong case for the 48-year-old to leave what should be a thriving franchise compared to the Patriots, who are at a crossroads.

Scott Pioli is another former New England executive who has been floated for a potential return if Belichick gave up his powers as general manager.