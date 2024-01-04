FOXBORO, Mass. — At this point, it would be a major surprise if Trent Brown practices again for the Patriots, let alone plays in Sunday’s season finale.

The offensive tackle was the only player absent during the media-access portion of Thursday’s practice. Brown also missed Wednesday’s session due to an “illness,” according to the team.

Defensive back Myles Bryant was back on the field after missing Wednesday’s practice.

Brown, whose lack of effort reportedly has angered players and coaches, was a healthy scratch last Sunday in New England’s road loss to the Buffalo Bills. Additionally, a report Thursday from the Boston Herald claimed Brown told teammates he wanted out immediately after the Patriots’ Week 14 road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Patriots will practice again Friday before holding a closed walkthrough Saturday. Kickoff with the Jets is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Featured image via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images