The Patriots this week reportedly interviewed another candidate for their offensive coordinator position.

New England interviewed 49ers tight ends coach Brian Fleury, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, citing sources. Fleury is in his fifth season at San Francisco and his second as tight ends coach. He became a “trusted assistant” to Kyle Shanahan, per Pelissero.

Fleury joined the 49ers in 2019 as a defensive quality control coach. He then spent the next two seasons as an offensive quality control coach before taking his current role in San Francisco. Before he joined the 49ers, he spent three seasons with the Miami Dolphins as the team’s football research analyst and director of football research. He also has experience as the Cleveland Browns’ outside linebackers coach in 2015 and the quality control coach of the Buffalo Bills in 2013. Buffalo Bills.

New England also interviewed Detriot Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand, Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown and Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson this week. Fleury’s reported interview with the Patriots brings it up to eight people who have interviewed for the offensive coordinator position, joining Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley, Los Angeles passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson and Dan Pitcher, who succeeded Brian Callahan as Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator. Shane Waldron took the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator position.

The Patriots appeared to have trouble filling out the offensive coordinator position with reports of the job not being “highly coveted,” and New England reportedly was wide open on the position with the possibility of using a “two-pronged approach” for the job.

New England followed the Rooney Rule when it interviewed Brown, so it can name a new offensive coordinator at any time.