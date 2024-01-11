The Bill Belichick era in New England is expected to end Thursday, and there might be an exodus of Patriots staffers who join the legendary head coach.

Robert Kraft and Belichick are expected to mutually part ways, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Mike Reiss. The pair will hold a news conference to make the decision official, and the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers appear to be the leading candidates to make a run at Belichick.

Belichick enjoyed full roster control during his 24-year tenure with the Patriots, and the six Super Bowls he led the team to helped strengthen his power in the franchise. It’s unknown if the 71-year-old will get that same control if he decides to join a new team, but if he does, he might seek to build a “familiar” environment.

“… If Bill Belichick can definitively secure a seat with one of these openings, I’m told to expect him to bring back some familiar faces to his staff,” CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson posted on X. “We’ll see what kind of power teams are willing to give still and/or what Belichick is comfortable potentially relinquishing or not? …”

Story continues below advertisement

The obvious names who came to mind are his sons: Steve Belichick and Brian Belichick. It wouldn’t be shocking if the pair of Patriots assistants joined their father as part of his new staff. Bill Belichick likes familiarity, and he could aim to assemble a staff who knows what he wants out of a team.

Josh McDaniels reportedly could have rejoined the Patriots if Belichick stayed on, but he still could join him on his next team to solidify the offense.

There’s no shortage of former Patriots in the NFL space, so Belichick would have plenty to choose from. Jerod Mayo reportedly is a “leading candidate” to succeed Belichick, so he might not leave New England. However, staff reportedly were encouraged to seek out employment opportunities elsewhere if they desired, so Patriots fans might have to brace for more departures after Belichick.