Kendrick Bourne will have the option to leave the New England Patriots in free agency this offseason.

But the veteran wide receiver may look to see where Bill Belichick lands first before he decides his next NFL destination.

It seems Belichick, who is out as the head coach of the Patriots after mutually agreeing Thursday to part ways with the organization after an illustrious 24-year run, has the loyalty of Kendrick Bourne after coaching the wideout for three seasons.

Bourne praised Belichick on Instagram following the news of the coach’s departure from the Patriots and Bourne certainly wouldn’t mind following Belichick to wherever he coaches next.

“NAWWWWWWWWW BRUH YALL CANT FIRE MY COACH! lol,” Bourne began his Instagram post. “(Psych) naw, thank you coach for all you taught me! To be able to play for you taught me a lot about being a MAN! GREATEST EVER! And doing everything the right way! Wherever you go give me a call I’m pulling up lol LOVE YOU MAN!”

After playing four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Bourne arrived in New England in 2021 and immediately enjoyed the most productive season of his seven-year NFL career. Bourne recorded career highs in receptions (70) and receiving yards (800) that season while also tying his career-best mark of five touchdowns. He even threw a touchdown pass on a trick play as well.

Bourne didn’t generate the same type of success last season as the offense floundered as a whole under the guidance of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. He didn’t appear to have the same role in the offense and only caught 35 passes for 434 yards and just one touchdown in 2022.

The 28-year-old was well on his way to a solid bounce-back campaign this season before tearing his ACL in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins. Bourne had compiled 37 receptions for 406 yards and four touchdowns and was one of the most reliable options in another inept showing from New England’s offense.

Bourne sure seemed like he wanted to stay with the Patriots earlier in the week with what he posted on social media following a disappointing 4-13 season for New England, but that was before it was known that Belichick wouldn’t be returning for a 25th season.

It looks like Belichick will look to coach somewhere else instead of retiring, especially given what Patriots owner Robert Kraft said at his press conference. And now that Belichick is looking for a new NFL home, Bourne might just hitch his wagon again to the legendary head coach.