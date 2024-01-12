Tim Tebow probably was not the name expected to come up in Bill Belichick’s press conference Thursday as the legendary head coach parted ways with the New England Patriots.

With plenty of media coverage at Gillette Stadium, Belichick compared the scene to the days of signing the former NFL quarterback during the 2013 preseason.

Tebow saw the clip and got a kick out of the reference before giving thanks to his former Patriots coach.

“That’s about all I did, lol,” Tebow shared to X, formerly known as Twitter. “Congrats on being one of the greatest ever Coach!”

Story continues below advertisement

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Thu 1/11, 9:53pm
Miami Dolphins
MIA
+187
Sat 1/13, 8:10 PM
KC -4.5 O/U 45
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
-228

Tebow’s entertaining, albeit brief tenure marks a small detail on the historic legacy of Belichick’s time with the Patriots.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

More NFL:

Mac Jones Thanks Bill Belichick For ‘Immeasurable’ Impact After Patriots Departure

About the Author

Tim Crowley

Digital Content Producer

The other "TC" at NESN. Hofstra Alum. The history buff of random baseball players of the 2010s.

More From Tim

In This Article

Featured image via Maria Lysaker/USA TODAY Sports Images