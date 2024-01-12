Tim Tebow probably was not the name expected to come up in Bill Belichick’s press conference Thursday as the legendary head coach parted ways with the New England Patriots.

With plenty of media coverage at Gillette Stadium, Belichick compared the scene to the days of signing the former NFL quarterback during the 2013 preseason.

Tebow saw the clip and got a kick out of the reference before giving thanks to his former Patriots coach.

“That’s about all I did, lol,” Tebow shared to X, formerly known as Twitter. “Congrats on being one of the greatest ever Coach!”

Story continues below advertisement

That's about all I did lol. Congrats on being one of the greatest ever Coach! https://t.co/tfXsBWxjeu — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) January 11, 2024

Tebow’s entertaining, albeit brief tenure marks a small detail on the historic legacy of Belichick’s time with the Patriots.