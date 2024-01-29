Tom Brady can be on the other side of the planet and still not escape debates and comparisons between himself and Patrick Mahomes.

As the Kansas City Chiefs star advanced to his fourth Super Bowl appearance on Sunday, the former New England Patriots quarterback enjoyed a vacation in Australia, visiting wildlife with a group of friends.

While Brady and his group encountered several goats, another member joked about another player in the conversation for the “greatest of all time.”

@tombrady With friends like this who needs enemies 😂🙄🇦🇺 Story continues below advertisement ♬ original sound – Tom Brady

“We’re coming up on the Mahomes exhibit,” the friend joked, as shown in a new TikTok video from Brady on Monday.

Mahomes is making progress in closing the gap with Brady, though a difference of five championships creates level to the difference in greatness between the two future Hall-of-Fame quarterbacks. That hasn’t stopped football analysts from crowing Mahomes as the best to do it and constantly draw up where he stands with Brady in the history books.

As the Chiefs chase the Patriots dynasty, Brady has been highly complimentary of Mahomes’ growth and success to this point in his career.

For now, Brady continues his free time before jumping to broadcasting next season with Fox Sports while Mahomes looks to win his third Super Bowl in his first six seasons as a starter.