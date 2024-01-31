Greg Olsen impressed just about everyone with his performance on the FOX broadcast during the 2023 NFL campaign.

That includes Olsen’s soon-to-be replacement Tom Brady.

Brady, who confirmed he will begin his broadcast career with FOX in September, is figured to replace Olsen on the network’s No. 1 team. Brady will provide the color alongside play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt, who Brady has had dry-runs with this season.

It’s the unfortunate reality for Olsen, in large part because FOX gave Brady a 10-year, $375 million contract.

“I think Greg has done an incredible job, I have so much respect for him, how he approaches his job, he’s super prepared in what he does,” Brady said Tuesday when he appeared on the “Pat McAfee Show.”

“I think he does an incredible job every time he’s on, I love listening to him. And I’m just going to go in there and do the best I can do with my perspective.”

Olsen’s future with the network is unknown. Olsen reportedly has a clause in his agreement that would allow him to get out of his contract if an A-team job from another network is offered.

While speaking to The Athletic, the former NFL tight end indicated he wants to be the top color man on a top broadcaster.

“It’s hard to predict how all that plays out,” Olsen told The Athletic. “But, my end goal is to call premier games at the top of the ladder, and that pursuit won’t change regardless of what happens this next year with my current role.”

Football fans almost certainly would prefer Olsen over CBS Sports’ Tony Romo, who was not good during the AFC Championship Game and now will be on the call for Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium.