What Bruins’ Latest Roster Move Might Mean For Linus Ullmark

The Boston Bruins on Tuesday assigned backup goaltender Brandon Bussi to Providence.

It likely means fellow netminder Linus Ullmark is nearing his return.

Prior to the Bruins’ win against the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden on Monday, head coach Jim Montgomery said Ullmark skated in the morning and was feeling good. Montgomery maintained that Ullmark, who was in attendance for Boston’s matinee matchup, was still day-to-day.

Ullmark has not played since Jan. 9 due to a lower-body injury he suffered against the Arizona Coyotes. However, it would be fair to assume Boston’s roster move Tuesday indicates Ullmark will be healthy enough to at least serve as Boston’s backup goaltender against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

Jeremy Swayman has started three consecutive contests with Ullmark sidelined. And Swayman, who recorded his third shutout of the season a few days after being named an NHL All-Star, clearly has built his confidence amid the starting stint.

With the Bruins having two days off before their home game against the Avalanche, there’s still a chance Swayman could start his fourth straight game. But Ullmark’s return seems to be creeping closer.

