The Boston Bruins will take the ice against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night and try to turn their homestand around.

Boston, which has one win in its last four games at TD Garden, continues to lead the Eastern Conference. Seattle is coming off a shootout win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Parker Wotherspoon will be inserted back into the lineup for Kevin Shattenkirk. Wotherspoon will play on Boston’s third defense pairing alongside Derek Forbort.

Kraken goaltender Joey Daccod, a native of North Andover, Mass., is expected to make the start between the pipes.

Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. You can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out lines and defense pairings for both teams here.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

BOSTON BRUINS (32-11-10)
Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Trent Frederic
Jake DeBrusk – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk – Morgan Geekie – Anthony Richard
Danton Heinen – Jesper Boqvist – Oskar Steen

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort – Parker Wotherspoon

Jeremy Swayman

SEATTLE KRAKEN (22-21-10)
Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz — Alex Wennberg — Andre Burakovsky
Eeli Tolvanen — Yanni Gourde — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tomas Tatar — Tye Kartye — Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Will Borgen
Ryker Evans — Justin Schultz

Joey Daccord

