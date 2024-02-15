The Boston Bruins will take the ice against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night and try to turn their homestand around.

Boston, which has one win in its last four games at TD Garden, continues to lead the Eastern Conference. Seattle is coming off a shootout win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Parker Wotherspoon will be inserted back into the lineup for Kevin Shattenkirk. Wotherspoon will play on Boston’s third defense pairing alongside Derek Forbort.

Kraken goaltender Joey Daccod, a native of North Andover, Mass., is expected to make the start between the pipes.

Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. You can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out lines and defense pairings for both teams here.

BOSTON BRUINS (32-11-10)

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Trent Frederic

Jake DeBrusk – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – Morgan Geekie – Anthony Richard

Danton Heinen – Jesper Boqvist – Oskar Steen

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort – Parker Wotherspoon

Jeremy Swayman

SEATTLE KRAKEN (22-21-10)

Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz — Alex Wennberg — Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen — Yanni Gourde — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tomas Tatar — Tye Kartye — Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak — Will Borgen

Ryker Evans — Justin Schultz

Joey Daccord