ESPN Hosts Share Why Bill O’Brien Could Take Boston College Job

Since departing his second stint with the New England Patriots, Bill O’Brien has had a busy offseason.

The former Patriots offensive coordinator originally accepted a job at Ohio State in the same position. That future could change with O’Brien emerging as a prime candidate for the head coaching opening at Boston College.

With success in both college football and the NFL, O’Brien may have to decide which opportunity has more appeal for him personally.

On Tuesday’s edition of ESPN’s “Pardon The Interruption,” hosts Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon noted that the Boston College job could take priority for the Dorchester, Mass. native.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you’re a native Bostonian, it’s better to have the BC head coaching job,” Wilbon shared. “… Boston College is a big time program, particularly in New England. Bill O’Brien is from there. He’s built things. He’s won in tough places.”

After serving as the head coach at Penn State and later with the Houston Texans, O’Brien’s ability to lead and win at both spots more than qualifies him to replace Jeff Hafley at Boston College.

“Bill O’Brien knows the landscape of football,” Wilbon added. “All of it, college and pro. Why does he need to be an assistant coach at Ohio State when he can run his own deal where he’s from? The answer is Boston College.”

Boston College won seven games in 2023, capping off the season with a Fenway Bowl victory for the school’s first postseason win in seven seasons. With O’Brien at the helm, Kornheiser believes the program could make the jump to higher competition in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

Story continues below advertisement

“There are three schools in the ACC that should be better than they are: BC, Syracuse and Pitt,” Kornheiser said. “They (were) the Big East schools. The ACC is winnable.”

O’Brien will assess his future while the Patriots moved forward with new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.