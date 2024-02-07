We’re of the belief the New England Patriots should spend the majority of their offseason resources on the offensive side of the ball. But if Jerod Mayo and company are interested in a potential low-risk, high-reward defensive signing, Chase Young might fit the bill.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Young will hit free agency in March after the Washington Commanders declined to pick up his fifth-year option.

Spotrac projected Young’s market value this offseason will be $13 million. Twenty-three edge rushers currently earn more. Why would a 24-year-old pass rusher with star potential come so cheap? Well, there’s reason to believe Young agrees to a one-year deal, gets another healthy season under his belt and returns to free agency in 2025.

After all, Young was hindered by injuries during his rookie contract. Young, who won Defensive Rookie of the Year after a 7.5-sack season, was limited to merely 12 games in 2021 and 2022. He returned in 2023 and recorded five sacks and six tackles for loss during his first seven games. It prompted the San Francisco 49ers to trade a third-round pick to the Washington Commanders ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Young now is gearing up for Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

If the 6-foot-5, 264-pound defensive lineman is content with a prove-it deal, the Patriots should be interested. They reportedly checked in on him before the trade deadline. And New England certainly wouldn’t be alone this offseason. Countless teams would be interested in taking a gamble if they didn’t have to tie up future finances.

ESPN listed Young No. 15 on its top 50 free agents this offseason. Pro Football Focus ranked Young No. 28 in its top 150.

Young concluded the 2023 season with a career-high in pressures (25), quarterback hits (15) and sacks (7.5). He has the physical tools to produce a double-digit sack total and elevate to one of the league’s top rushers. At times this season, however, Young was criticized for his lack of effort and motor, along with getting moved around in the run game. We’ll see if Young got the message from 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan when he takes the field against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nevertheless, Young would be an upgrade to Patriots outside linebackers Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings, each of whom also will enter free agency. Pairing Young with Matthew Judon would given New England a dynamite 1-2 punch. And if Young does blow Mayo and the Patriots away, he’ll reach free agency again right when Judon’s contract comes off the books. Judon signed a four-year, $54 million deal during New England’s 2021 spending splurge.

We’re of the belief Mayo’s ability to relate to players and defensive knowledge would help Young reach his potential. As would defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington, who excelled as the Patriots defensive line coach prior to his promotion.

With all that said, there’s an obvious caveat: The Patriots should not spend big money on Young this offseason. They have far too many holes on the offensive side of the ball, including quarterback, wide receiver and offensive tackle. But if Young is available on the cheap this offseason due to recent injury history, the Patriots could spend their money in worse places than Young.